PDP, APC trade blames over use of thugs in Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have accused each other over an alleged breach of law and order including use of political thugs to disturb tranquility in the state.

PDP declared that Governor Kayode Fayemi would be held responsible should there be further breakdown of law and order in the state, alleging that “armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying properties.”

The party alleged that a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) was invaded by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gun shots fired indiscriminately.

PDP in a statement yesterday signed by the State Publicity Secretary Raphael Adeyanju said it would get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if government that should protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.

The statement added it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs and were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

But reacting to the allegation, the All Progressives Congress accused PDP of subversive activities and masterminding the recent looting and brigandage that attended last week’s peaceful protest staged by the youths in the state.

APC said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement credited to the (Fayose) factional Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ekiti State.

