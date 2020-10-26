News

PDP, APC trade blames over use of thugs in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State have accused each other over an alleged breach of law and order including use of political thugs to disturb tranquility in the state.

 

PDP declared that Governor Kayode Fayemi would be held responsible should there be further breakdown of law and order in the state, alleging that “armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now going about attacking people and destroying properties.”

 

The party alleged that a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) was invaded by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gun shots fired indiscriminately.

 

PDP in a statement yesterday signed by the State Publicity Secretary Raphael Adeyanju said it would get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if government that should protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.

 

The statement added it was more worrisome that the police were acting in support of the thugs adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs and were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado-Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

 

But reacting to the allegation, the All Progressives Congress accused PDP of subversive activities and masterminding the recent looting and brigandage that attended last week’s peaceful protest staged by the youths in the state.

 

APC said: “The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a statement credited to the (Fayose) factional Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ekiti State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Some prominent people diagnosed with COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 1 million people have died after contracting the novel coronavirus and over 33 million infected. Leading figures in politics, sport, royalty and entertainment are among them: * PROMINENT CASES * British actor Robert Pattinson tested positive for COVID-19, news media reported on Sept. 3, halting production of “The Batman”. Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood […]
News

76,000 orphans, vulnerable children in Adamawa, Bauchi get USAID support

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Pro-Health International in collaboration with Adamawa State Government has launched USAID-Funded Integrated Child Health and Social Service Award (ICHSSA 4 project) to support 76,000 children orphaned or those made vulnerable to HIV in Adamawa and Bauchi states. A statement issued by the USAID Mission Director, Stephen M. Haykin, said this yesterday, during the virtual launch […]
News

How dispute between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Eletu Odibo Royal family started

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Social media and the internet were awashed this weekend by reports of a 15 year dispute over three plots of land measuring 1,700 square meters in Osapa Eti Osa between Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo and Chief Waheed Eletu Odibo, a Lagos White cap chief and prince of the Eletu Odibo royal Family . Patrick Ononenyi Okonkwo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: