PDP appoints Dino Melaye chairman, screening ctte, South West zonal congress

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as chairman of the screening committee for the 2021 South West zonal congress. The appointment was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), according to a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) Friday. The statement said that Melaye’s committee is to screen all aspirants for the South West Zonal Executive Committee positions. Other members of the committee, according to the statement, include: Sen. Shetimma Danjuma Laah, Ekeleme Chima Ikieje and Egede Ogo Israel while Dr. (Mrs.) Emilia Ezude, is to serve as secretary. The screening exercise is scheduled for 10 at Osogbo, Osun State.
