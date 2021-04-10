News

PDP appoints Dino Melaye chairman, screening ctte, South West zonal congress

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as chairman of the screening committee for the 2021 South West zonal congress. The appointment was approved by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), according to a statement signed by the National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (Rtd) Friday. The statement said that Melaye’s committee is to screen all aspirants for the South West Zonal Executive Committee positions. Other members of the committee, according to the statement, include: Sen. Shetimma Danjuma Laah, Ekeleme Chima Ikieje and Egede Ogo Israel while Dr. (Mrs.) Emilia Ezude, is to serve as secretary. The screening exercise is scheduled for 10 at Osogbo, Osun State.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai: Zazzau’s new Emir selected to redress colonial injustice

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday said that the new Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamalli, was appointed to redress a colonial injustice meted out to the people of the emirate years ago.   Govere El-Rufai, who made this known during the presentation of staff of office to the new Emir, recalled that […]
News

OPCI President to Buhari: Nigeria’s security architecture has collapsed

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

    The National President of Oodua Progressives Care Initiative (OPCI), Dr. Maruff Olarewaju, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration low on protection of lives and property of Nigerians.   OPCI boss, who lamented the complete collapse of the country’s security apparatuses, chided the Federal Government for abysmally failing the citizens, particularly with the current […]
News

Insecurity: Declare state of emergency, Senate tells Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Senate on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on insecurity in the country. The resolution follows a motion by Senator Sani Musa on the abduction of students from the Government Science College Kagara Niger state. Senator Bima Enagi from Niger State in his contribution, accused the President of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica