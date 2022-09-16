News

PDP Appoints Governor Tambuwal DG, Presidential Campaign Council

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed the Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal as the Chairman of its newly released list of members of the Party’s Presidential Campaign (PCO).

Other appointees into the organization are the Governor of Bauchi State, Mr. Bala Mohammed and Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde as Vice Chairmen for the northern and southern regions respectively.

This is contained in a statement signed by the party’s Organising Secretary Hon Umar Mohammed Nature, and made available to newsmen.

Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal as the Director General of the campaign will be deputised by Senator Liyel Imoke, Prof Adewale Oladipo, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and Chief Okwesilieze Nwodo to supervise Operations, Administration, Technical and Systems and Research and Strategy respectively.

The appointment is coming on the heels of reports claiming Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, was named as the Director General Atiku’s presidential campaign.

 

