PDP approves removal of Osun chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the removal of Adesoji Adagunodo as its chapter chairman in Osun State.
PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the removal was sequel to the validation of a vote of no confidence passed on Adagunodo by the state executive.
“The decision of the NWC is consequent upon the report of the sub-committee set up by the NWC which investigated and validated the allegations as well as the vote of no confidence passed against Hon. Adagunodo by the state executive, in line section 59 (2) (4) of the PDP Constitution.
“Consequently, the NWC has directed the state Deputy Chairman, Hon. Sunday Akanfe, to take charge of the affairs of the Osun State chapter pending the emergence of a substantive state chairman in keeping with the dictates of the PDP constitution,” the statement added.

