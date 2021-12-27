PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday asked Babajide, son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to declare his assets in conformity with the law of the country. The Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Sunday the declaration should be made public. Babajide was sworn in recently as Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit ( PPIMU). The governor said during the swearing-in: “The PPMIU was established to recalibrate the administration’s development agenda, and assist in ensuring value for all resources deployed by the government.”

