PDP asks Akeredolu’s son to declare assets

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State yesterday asked Babajide, son of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to declare his assets in conformity with the law of the country. The Publicity Secretary, Mr Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement on Sunday the declaration should be made public. Babajide was sworn in recently as Director General of Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit ( PPIMU). The governor said during the swearing-in: “The PPMIU was established to recalibrate the administration’s development agenda, and assist in ensuring value for all resources deployed by the government.”
Banditry allegation against Zamfara gov, unfounded –Army, PAPS
The Nigerian Army and a group, Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), yesterday said the allegation by an online medium that the Zamafara State Governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, was supplying Hilux vehicles to bandits was wicked, malicious and irresponsible. The duo stated this in separate reactions over the weekend. Recall that […]
NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna service, as explosive rocks rail track
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route. The suspension became necessary after an attack on some portion of the rail track between Abuja and Kaduna. An explosive was said to have been planted by bandits and on impact with the train exploded. Even though no passengers were injured in […]
APC: Obaseki holding aides hostage to curb ‘embarrassing resignations’
The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday accused the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki of holding his aides and other government officials hostage in order to halt the wave of ‘embarrassing resignations’ of government functionaries from his administration. It would be recalled that some Commissioners as well as the Chief of Staff to the Governor […]
