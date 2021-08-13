PDP asks court to sack Yobe Gov. Buni, Deputy

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), yesterday, asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, from office and install Ambassador Umar Iliya of the PDP as the state governor.

The suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/885/2021 is predicated upon the judgment of the Supreme Court in Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede and Anor and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), in appeal No: SC/448/2021/ delivered on July 28, 2021. New Telegraph recalled that the apex court had in a split decision of four to three, affirmed the election of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as Governor of Ondo State. However, in a minority judgment of three Justices, the apex court questioned the validity of the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and declared it illegal.

The court futher held that the party erred by allowing a sitting governor to hold the position of party national Chairman in clear breach of section 183 of the 1999 constitution (as amended). However, the PDP, in a fresh originating summons filed on August 12, 2021 by it’s counsel, Chief Emeka Etiaba San, has urged the court to grant an order directing the Chief Judge in Yobe State or any other relevant judge in his absence to immediately swear in Umar Iliya and Daguma Baba Abba Aji as governor and deputy governor of the state, as the offices have become vacant. Listed as defendants in the suit are Mai Mala Buni, Idi Barde Gubana, the All Progressive Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission. It further urged the court to declare that having regard to the clear provisions of section 187 (1) of the 1999 Constitution and the state of law, Idi Barde Gubana of the All Progressive Congress, cannot lawfully occupy the office of the governor or deputy of Yobe state upon ceasation of the Buni occupation of the office of governor of Yobe state.

