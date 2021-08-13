News Top Stories

PDP asks court to sack Yobe Gov. Buni, Deputy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), yesterday, asked a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, from office and install Ambassador Umar Iliya of the PDP as the state governor.

The suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/885/2021 is predicated upon the judgment of the Supreme Court in Eyitayo Olayinka Jegede and Anor and Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), in appeal No: SC/448/2021/ delivered on July 28, 2021. New Telegraph recalled that the apex court had in a split decision of four to three, affirmed the election of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, as Governor of Ondo State. However, in a minority judgment of three Justices, the apex court questioned the validity of the Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and declared it illegal.

The court futher held that the party erred by allowing a sitting governor to hold the position of party national Chairman in clear breach of section 183 of the 1999 constitution (as amended). However, the PDP, in a fresh originating summons filed on August 12, 2021 by it’s counsel, Chief Emeka Etiaba San, has urged the court to grant an order directing the Chief Judge in Yobe State or any other relevant judge in his absence to immediately swear in Umar Iliya and Daguma Baba Abba Aji as governor and deputy governor of the state, as the offices have become vacant. Listed as defendants in the suit are Mai Mala Buni, Idi Barde Gubana, the All Progressive Congress and the Independent National Electoral Commission. It further urged the court to declare that having regard to the clear provisions of section 187 (1) of the 1999 Constitution and the state of law, Idi Barde Gubana of the All Progressive Congress, cannot lawfully occupy the office of the governor or deputy of Yobe state upon ceasation of the Buni occupation of the office of governor of Yobe state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

S’west ministers demand probe of military over Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ministers from the South-west who were directed to relocate to their home states to douse the tension created by the #ENDSARS protests have presented their report to the Federal Executive Council (FEC). In the report presented earlier on Wednesday, they demanded a thorough investigation into the Lekki toll plaza shooting incident, particularly the role of […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,689 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total number of discharged cases crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday with 1,689 new patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for August 14, bringing the country’s current total to 35,998. However, according to the NCDC, out of the […]
News

UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law – China

Posted on Author Reporter

    A new British policy allowing Hong Kong residents to claim British citizenship is a violation of international law and interferes with China’s internal affairs, China’s embassy in London said on Thursday. British Interior Minister Priti Patel said on Wednesday that Hong Kong people with British National Overseas visas would be able to apply […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica