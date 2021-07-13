PDP asks court to sack Zamfara gov., deputy over defections

…secures court order for substituted service

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to sack Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle and his Deputy, Mahadu Aliyu Gusau over their unlawful defection from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The party had through two chieftains of the party, Sanni Kaura Ahmed and Abubakar Muhammed filed the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/489/2021.

The plaintiffs are contending that, in view of an earlier judgment of the Supreme Court, to the effect that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, having not conducted valid primaries, it would be unlawful for Matawalle and Gusau to retain their offices while defecting from the PDP to the APC, and thereby transferring PDP’s victory to the APC.

They, however, want the court to; among others declare that Matawalle and Gusua must resign from their offices before their defection to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct fresh election, within three months, for the PDP to replace them.

At the commencement of the suit yesterday through ex-parte motion argued by the plaintiff’s counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo granted an order of substituted service of the originating processes on the governor and deputy governor.

By the order, the governor and his deputy are to be served with all court papers through the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja. Justice Ekwo thereafter fixed July 16 for the report of court papers on the two defendants.

