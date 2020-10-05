PDP asks INEC to conduct by-election into 14 vacant Assembly seats at Edo

Leadership of Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-election into 14 seats of the state house of assembly.

The affected lawmakers’ seats were declared vacant in December 2019 by the factional Speaker, loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Frank Okiye. Chairman of the PDP in the state, Hon Tony Azegbiemi, in a television interview monitored in Benin, the Edo State capital, yesterday, said the party would formally write INEC to conduct fresh elections to fill the vacant seats in the hallowed chamber of the Anthony Enahoro legislature.

He said the people in the affected state constituencies were being denied representation in the state house of assembly. Aziegbemi said: “We are very worried because about a million people have lost their voices in the house of assembly; their voices are not being heard, nobody is talking about them, nobody is representing their interests.”

“We are worried about it because these are people that voted for the party; they voted for the governor in the last governorship election and we want them to be represented in the house of assembly and apart from the demand, we are making now for INEC to commence the process, we are going to follow it up with a letter as a party. We are going to write INEC officially to carry out its constitutional responsibility by conducting election into these 14 constituencies.”

Efforts to reach the factional Speaker, Hon Victor Edoror, on the phone yesterday was not successful as he did not pick repeated calls and same was the case for one of the members of the factional assembly, Washington Osifo, Esq.

However, an aide to one of the members who refused to speak officially said: “You cannot declare a seat that was not occupied vacant because it was not occupied in the first place. So, how can you declare it vacant? They are just making noise. That is an issue already in court”

