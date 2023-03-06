News

PDP asks security agents to mop up illegal firearms in Ebonyi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State has called on security agents in the state to take urgent steps at mopping up all firearms allegedly im- ported into the state before the governorship poll to ensure free and fair election.

The party alleged that four AK-47 rifles have been distributed in each of the 171 wards across the state ahead of the Saturday governorship election in addition to the ones already in circulation. Director General of the party’s Campaign Council, Chief Austin Edeze, while briefing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, lamented the violence and irregularities that characterized the Presidential and National Assembly election in the state and urged the security agents to avert a re-occurrence. He alleged that a member of the party and one corps member who served as INEC ad-hoc staff were killed in his polling unit during the Presidential and National Assembly election. Edeze said: “Last election was marred by violence and irregularities. In my own polling units, a group of armed men with sienna vehicles snatched ballot boxes. At the collation centre, they shot our member and a corps member whom I learnt later died.”

