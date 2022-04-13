News

PDP aspirants ready to accept consensus candidate – Saraki

Former President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, yesterday said that presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are willing and ready to abandon personal interests and accept the emergence of a consensus candidate to ensure Nigeria is rescued.

Saraki, who spoke with journalists in Aba, after consulting with Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, said the aspirants have been consulting in the spirit of national interest to ensure that the PDP emerged victorious in 2023 elections. New Telegraph reports that the former Senate President came with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and a former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of FSB International Bank Plc., Mohammed Hayatu-Deen. He said: “We’ve had good discussions with His Excellency as a key stakeholder in our party and a leader of our party. As you are aware, four of us who are aspirants have been going around consulting. “We’ve been discussing the consensus in the interest of our party and country. And the four of us have agreed to support the consensus arrangement to ensure that we unite and position PDP in a manner that would win the 2023 presidential election because Nigerians are going through hardship.

 

