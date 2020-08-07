PDP, Atiku: It’s coup against democratic order

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said Thursday’s invasion of Edo State House of Assembly is an invitation to anarchy. It described the invasion as a “coup against the democratic order of Edo State and a recipe for anarchy, chaos and bloodletting.” The party called on the Inspector-General of Police, Adamu Mohammed, to immediately stop the invasion. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, also accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of illegally deploying security operatives from Abuja for the invasion.

“We urge the inspector general to act with dispatch to curb this nefarious situation, which has heightened tension in the state, and if not halted, may results in a bloody clash as the citizens are already charged to defend their symbol of democracy from a forceful takeover,” he said.

Ologbondiyan said the takeover was a plot by APC to overheat the polity and create a security situation with the view to unleash violence on the people, derail the democratic order in the state and blame it on security agencies. He condemned what he described as APC’s resort to self-help, and accused the party and its agents of plot to forcefully takeover power in Edo State. “Our party has been informed that the plot is to use the illegal security operation to seize the processes of the House of Assembly and illegally inaugurate certain individuals whose seats have been lawfully declared vacant with plans to use them to pull down democratic structure in the state,” he added. Ologbondiyan alleged that the plot was to import a fake mace to the state, cause anarchy and then push for the imposition of a state of emergency in the state.

“Our party therefore charges the IG to wade in and immediately withdraw the illegally deployed security officers and protect democracy and peace in Edo State. “Our nation cannot afford to have a breakdown of law and order in Edo State at this critical time as such is capable of having a spiral effect on other states in the Niger Delta region, which will further result in dire consequences for our nation. “We therefore restate our call to President Muhammadu Buhari to rein in Adams Oshiomhole before he triggers a serious crisis in this country,” he stated. On his part, Former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, said the invasion of the Assembly is a threat to constitutional order. Atiku, on his twitter handle, said Nigeria is on the edge due to the brinkmanship of those charged with the constitutional leadership.

“We must, as a nation, not escalate the already tense atmosphere in our polity. “What is happening in Edo State is a threat to constitutional order nationwide and I strongly urge belligerent forces to reign in their proxies and abide by the rule of law,” he added.

The former vice president noted that he had previously warned that without the rule of law, there will be no rule at all. “The current goings-on portend grave danger, not only to law and order in that state, but to the coming Edo elections. “The people of Edo State should be allowed to choose who they wish to govern them and that choice is to be made on September 19, 2020. “Pending then, everything legally possible must be done to preserve the status quo,” Atiku advised.

