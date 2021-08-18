PDP, Atiku, Lalong, Ortom, Lawan, others mourn Mantu

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has expressed shock over the death of former Deputy Senate President, Alhaji Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu (Wazirin Pyem), describing it as a great loss to Plateau State and Nigeria at large. Also the former governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang and former FCT Minister, Sen. Jeremiah Useni both said late Senator Mantu was a brave and courageous Plateau elder statesman who stuck out his neck for the interest and growth of the state, not only during his reign as Deputy President of the Senate, but throughout his entire political career. Lalong in a Press Statement signed and issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham on Tuesday said he received the news of the demise of the elder statesman and erudite politician with a heavy heart, recalling his enormous contributions to the socio-political development of the state and the nation at large.

According to the Governor, “Late Senator Nasiru Mantu was a grassroots politician whose life was all about the interest of the people as he did everything within his power to serve them through empowerment and quality representation. He earned his place in Nigerian politics by active involvement and also had a great connection with the youth whom he mentored not only in politics, but in other fields, especially service to humanity.” Also in a Press Statement Jonah Jang said Mantu’s demise is a sad loss for Plateau and Nigeria. Jang said Mantu distinguished himself in politics such that he became a household name whenever the politics of Plateau State and Nigeria was a subject of discussion. “He is reputed to have stood for and supported any Plateau man who aspired for anything at the national level. His love for the state and for his people will remain indelible in the history of our dear state.” On his part, Lt. Gen. Useni said late Mantu served his community, Plateau, Nigeria and indeed humanity with a style that was uniquely vigorous, patriotic and productive.

“It is, and will always be hard to look at Nigeria’s political landscape without the ever-dignifying presence of Distinguished Senator Ibrahim Mantu.” Meanwhile the Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence Gyang, said he received the news of the demise of Sen. Mantu with shock and grief. Senator Gyang said the former DSP was an elder statesman, charismatic leader and a political colossus of immense networking and bridge building capacity. While commiserating with Barr Umar Mantu and the immediate family, Pyem Chiefdom, Plateau state and Nigeria at large, Senator Gyang says DSP Mantu’s worthy legacies of service and leadership shall linger among the living, capable of attracting documentation and academic research by Political Science scholars.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has also sent his condolences to the family Mantu, commiserating with friends and political associates of the former Senator, as well as the government and entire people of Plateau State on the huge loss. “Mantu had a brilliant political career which he capped with the quality representation he provided the people of Plateau Central District as their two-term Senator between 1999 and 2007. “As Deputy Senate President, Mantu played the role with great energy and finesse, which earned him the respect and admiration of his colleague Distinguished Senators,” Lawan said. Also, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, expressed deep shock and sadness over the demise of Mantu. In a condolence message, Omo-Agege saluted his patriotism and commitment to building a viral Legislature, having served as Deputy President of the Senate from 2001 to 2007.

The Delta Central lawmaker lauded Mantu’s commitment to meeting the needs of his community as a two-term lawmaker, devotion to national development, stressing that his insightful contributions on the floor of the Senate would be fondly remembered. Also reacting, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State said Senator Mantu’s death is a painful loss to Nigeria as it has occurred at a time the country urgently needs his wise counsel and experience to help overcome the current security and economic challenges.

He described him as a true democrat and patriot who played a vital role in nursing the country’s nascent democracy from 1999 to where it is today. Governor Ortom, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in particular will deeply miss its former Board of Trustees (BoT) member who made selfless contributions to the growth, unity and success of the party. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the death of former Deputy President of the Senate, Alhaji Ibrahim Mantu has left a big gap difficult to fill. Mantu, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT) died in Abuja on Monday. The party said it has shelved its scheduled National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday in his honour. The meeting now holds on Wednesday. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said his death is inconsolable, adding that it is a huge tragedy which has befallen not only the party but the entire nation, Nigeria, at large.

