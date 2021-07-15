News

PDP attacks Keyamo over Matawalle

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Kayemo, for his comment on the defection of Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle to the All Progressives Congress (APC). According to party, it stands by its position that the Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, who refused to dump the PDP alongside his boss, should replace Matawalle.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said Keyamo failed to fault APC’s reliance on the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) in its judgment on Faleke v. INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission).

The opposition party wondered why the minister said “the judgement cannot apply in a case of defection of a governor from the party on which platform he was elected to another, particularly, a party that did not even participate in the election.” Ologbondiyan referred Keyamo to the Supreme Court pronouncement that it was the party that stands for an election, and that the votes scored in such an election belongs to the party and that the candidate nominated to contest election by his party acts only as its “agent”.

He said: “The incontrovertible applicative import of that judgment is that the votes upon which Bello Matallawe assumed office as governor of Zamfara State belong to the PDP and they are not transferable to the APC, which did not sponsor candidates for that election as required by section 221 of the constitution.

“On Keyamo’s claim that, once elected, the governor drops that party ticket and becomes free even to defect to any other party, how come Mukhtar Shehu Idris of the APC, who was already declared governor of Zamfara State, had to lose the position immediately the Supreme Court decided that the votes cast for the APC in that election could count?” It added: “Perhaps Kayamo needs be reminded that there is no position for independent candidacy in Nigeria, which is why it is the logos of political parties and not names of candidates that are imprinted on the ballot papers, if he had ever participated in elections and voted before.”

