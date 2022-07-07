PDP: Attacks on Kuje prison, Buhari convoy, collapse of security

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday condemned the attacks on the advance convoy of President Muhammadu Buhari in Katsina State and Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja, insisting the developments are an indication of the country’s security architecture.

Terrorists on Tuesday night attacked Kuje Correctional Centre with bombs and other weapons, freeing at least 600 inmates, includ-ing Boko Haram fighters detained at the facility. On the same day, President Muhammadu Buhari’s advance convoy was attacked in Dutsinma, with reports, saying two security officials were injured.

The PDP frowned on the developments, accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) of being complicit in the attacks. In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party also questioned the alleged redeployment of soldiers guarding the Kuje Correctional facility 24 hours before the terror attack. According to the former ruling party, the attacks has confirmed that Buhari has lost control of the security of the nation. Ologunagba said: “The failure of the APC administration to act on the intelligence provided by the Department of State Services (DSS) which on Tuesday reportedly warned of an impending attack on the Kuje Correctional Facility gives credence to fears by Nigerians.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...