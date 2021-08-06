News

PDP: Attempt to sack Secondus may lead to implosion, says Dickson

The former Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Seriake Dickson, has faulted those skimming to remove the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, from office. He warned that attempts by some people to hijack the party and remove the national chairman may lead to implosion. Speaking on Channels Television programme, ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday, Dickson said trying to remove Secondus four months to the expiration of his constitutionally guaranteed tenure is unfair. He said the National Chairman has the capacity to reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The capacity of the National Chairman of the party is very clear, as of today Prince Uche Secondus is one of the most experienced administrators in our party and one of the most experienced party administrator in the whole country. “He has been everything else, from being a youth leader from the UPN days down to being state chairman of PDP at the formation, down to being national vice chairman, down to being deputy national chairman, organising secretary, acting national chairman and now substantive chairman for four years.

“And it is under his regime in a very difficult situation of repression and narrowing of the democratic space and all the party leaders have gone through, yet you saw the campaign that he led in the last elections. “This is very trying times for all political parties. It is not just the PDP that has challenges.

You can see that the other party is dealing with the issues of constitutionality, legality, the propriety of the contraption called caretaker committee it has fostered upon itself. “No leader or member of PDP is happy with the situation we have found ourselves in particularly talking about the sudden resignation of national deputy officers of our party. “If their resignation is to advance the cause of deepening democracy and strengthening our party, we shall see but if their resignation is to foist a sudden crisis on our party, the next days and weeks will reveal the true motives and who is behind it. “Whatever it is, these are developments that are not totally strange. These are developments that are contemplated even by the constitution and there are precedents because the PDP constitution envisages that officers for one reason or the other could resign before the expiration of the tenure.

“And there are provisions for dealing it is, replacement from their states and from their zones for example. And it has happened a lot of times. “Don’t forget that this is coming four months to the end of their constitutionally guaranteed tenure of the current working committee. “There are a lot of questions that are begging for answers. But whatever the challenges are, some of us and the majority of stakeholders are of the view that this is just four months to the end of the tenure. And we should now be talking about the convention. At the convention, anyone who is in support of the national chairman or anyone who wants to sponsor anybody is free to do so. That is the normal thing the constitution of our party contemplates and I believe all the leaders are working round the clock to reserve the crisis.”

