PDP, Ayu and leadership failure

Yesterday morning, I officially tendered my letter of resignation from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, to my ward chairman in Okpella, having given him a notice earlier.

My resignation from the PDP was borne out of my position to support any party that fields a Southern Presidential candidate for the 2023 electoral contest. In line with that solemn position, have exited from the PDP. Taking this narrative further, my resignation was also a function of the dysfunctionality of the PDP leadership under Iyorchia Ayu.

I expected to see a vibrant, result-driven and forward looking Exco that was ready to interrogate the issues within the party and solve the lingering problems associated with many state chapters of the party; unfortunately it turns out that the Ayu-led Exco, apparently rudderless, tactless and desperate are set to impose by whims and caprices, their premeditated choice/ plan on a system that ought to undergo critical surgery to get rid of all the halitosis that prevails in her.

Aside from behaving like economic buccaneers and predators of unimaginable proportion, they in this last primary elections in various states and the national convention, exposed the rotten underbelly of a failed system.

The PDP primary election was remote-controlled by these ego-defensive ideologues; who rather than maintain objectivity, took sides with Atiku Abubakar to foist the outcome that impugned on the constitution of the party. Iyorchia Ayu could not hide his preference for Alhaji Atiku when he gladly celebrated Governor Aminu Tambuwal for being the hero of the convention.

Dragging the PDP political cart on the road to Golgotha, Ayu has left many states in obvious crises to fester in without the required attention. Lagos, Edo, Ogun, Enugu, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Kano, Delta, and Borno have their peculiar crises of confidence which are yet to be addressed.

The last Ekiti Gubernatorial election has its own elemental setback for a complacent Ayu-led Exco; as the candidate for the election, Bisi Kolawole, was abandoned to lick his own wounds. Rather than spend the past week or two campaigning for him, Ayu was busy orchestrating plots that threw up an unpopular choice for the vice presidential slot in the 2023 presidential election.

The National Working Committee became fractured while the mutual suspicion amongst the major players in the party became evident. Bisi Kolawole was not only orphaned by the deliberate neglect dealt him by the national leadership, additionally, he was neglected by the presidential candidate who in his habitual manner escaped to Europe for a holiday; holidaying at a time when he was supposed to be in Ekiti State to boost Kolawole’s campaign.

Dino Melaye posted a picture of the candidate chilling out in an exotic environment. While the party went to sleep at the National Headquarters; leaving Kolawole to his fate. The rhetoric was that he didn’t support Atiku Abubakar during the convention, so he must be made to swallow the bitter pill. So, for a party that was preparing for national elections, its loss at the Ekiti Governorship polls suggests the declining fortune of the party.

Off course, Iyorchia Ayu is less bothered. Like a typical undertaker that was seemingly given a brief to lead the party to the slaughter slab, Iyorchia Ayu has been creating more crises than solutions.

Even when there were court verdicts on contending issues in Kano and Edo PDP, he looked the other way. Having inherited a fractured party from another clueless chairman in Uche Secondus, one had thought that Iyorchia Ayu would behave differently knowing him to be a foundation member of the party who had defected to APC and returned to assume this position.

So, for someone who has been a regular guest of the EFCC, the confidence and audacity to confront the ruling party has been impaired, hence the rigmaroling without any concentric discourse to drive home the hard truth.

The reality of the process that threw up Dr Okowa, Governor of Delta State has its setback for a party that is never honest and truthful to its solemn charge. After the outcome of a committee set up in line with its own electoral guideline, Iyorchia Ayu took a different route to arrive at his premeditated terminus.

This action alone has left more problems than solutions for the party and has further deepened the schism within its fold. The level of internal sabotage within the party is easily foretold, and there are no indications these would be abated before the general election in February 2023.

Rather than exploit the therapy of dialogue to rein in all the factors and persons in the party especially in troubled states, Iyorchia Ayu behaves like a dictator; his leadership rendition has been manifestly lackluster and grieviously uninspiring.

PDP’s fortune is declining by the day, with prominent members leaving its fold. Former Minister of Niger-Delta, Godsday Orubebe has left, Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe has left. Peter Obi has left, and quite a few other members. A serious-minded leadership ought to have responded to the issues, but not Iyorchia Ayu and his musketeers who are busy plotting imposition.

An opposition party of PDP’s configuration ought to have a viable, virile and proactive publicity arm that would consciously and consistently respond to issues on a regular basis and also proffer solutions to the challenges; confronting them as a people in order to market hope to apparently hopeless Nigerians.

The publicity department is cashtrapped, squeezed out of recognition, as the Chairman often defers to other persons to carry.out publicity engagements instead of the elected Publicity Secretary.

The party has been oscillating between confusion and indecision. It has been rotating on the same axis, grossly unable to strike the right chord to stimulate utility-driven discourse that would put it in good stead to compete for power. PDP is almost dead in Yobe, Zamfara and Borno states, due to the inability of the leadership at the headquarters to reach out to the dominant stakeholders to pull the right strings.

The neglect of the party in Ekiti State has added to the burden of non-performance weighing down the PDP at the national office. It is curious that Iyorchia Ayu who came on stream on the strength that he could alter the narrative for a more positive engagement, is behaving on this manner. Note that he has failed his first major election in Ekiti State.

The failure of the party to adhere to its zoning formula as contained in Article 7 of its constitution is a major setback in its internal democratic efforts and largely due to the manipulations of the National Chairman.

The Northern Governors of the APC had taken a more patriotic step to oil the wheel of our democratic growth and stability by its decision to cede the APC ticket to the South. That singular decision of the APC Governors had minimised the inherent vibrations that were imminent within the party.

It didn’t just douse the tension, it instilled confidence in a system that was almost driving against the run of play. The PDP that has a provision in its constitution clearly jettisoned it by setting up a kangaroo panel on zoning, whose result Iyorchia Ayu already knew.

By the time they submitted their report, Ayu-led exco had started selling nomination forms. When it finally made its position known, it was obvious where its pendulum would swing. It was a process that was doctored to produce a premeditated end in line with the desires of Iyorchia Ayu.

As I write this, there are still cases in court contesting certain outcomes of the state primaries simply because the chairman has been unable to resolve the fallout of the entire exercise.

Where there are court verdicts, they are applied preferentially to suit their bulbous ego. In fact, PDP under Ayu is one unserious platform that has no roadmap in confronting the lethargies that stare us in the face. If the PDP must make a headway in its future adventures, Iyorchia Ayu must be shown the exit door. You cannot have both candidate and party chairman from the same zone of the country, plus the Board of Trustees Chairman.

There is the need to balance all the political equations in a hetereogeneous nation like Nigeria to have the buy-in of all the centripetal and centrifugal forces for political inclusion and accommodation. Iyorchia Ayu has no business remaining in that office. You cannot eat your cake and have it. Ayu must resign or wait to be booted out. The Southern Axis of PDP has eight elected governors presently, while the North has five governors.

The entire Southern Nigeria is not fully integrated into the leadership of the party. If the party were to maintain an honest geopolitical balancing, it should by now tell the National Chairman to resign his position to allow for a Southern chairman. A situation that allows for skewed political allocations and distribution of power is an injustice that cannot endure the test of time.

Aside from imposition, the dearth of internal democracy in the PDP is anathema to the growth of virile opposition which is an integral part of participatory democracy. The Osun election will further expose the internal squabbles of the PDP and open the gateway for a deeper understanding of what has become the burden of an opposition party in search of its compass

