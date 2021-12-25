PDP, Ayu to Nigerians: Don’t lose hope despite APC’s incompetence

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu has advised Nigerians not to lose hope despite the challenges they are facing in the country due to the “maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.” Ayu, in his Christmas message, said there is life beyond the APC gloom. This was as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nigerians should not lose hope but to remain prayerful and optimistic of the return of the prosperous days of the country under its leadership in 2023. “Keep hope alive. The day will break after this long night. Do not let the sorry state of the nation dampen the Christmas spirit,” the former President of the Senate counseled.

Ayu said although the Christmas season symbolises love, hope, sharing and thanksgiving, the gloomy economic situation has made it very difficult to many Nigerians. He regretted that “many Nigerians could not travel, and could not afford even the basic food items, due to the hardship inflicted on them by the APC government.” According to him, “Nigerians cannot live in peace. Nigerians cannot reconnect with friends and family. All these because of a collapsed economy, rampaging insecurity and a government that is notorious for incompetence and insensitivity.

“Nigerians love themselves. Nigerians love life. We love to share, to celebrate. And that is the spirit of Christmas. But life under the APC has made such extremely difficult.” The PDP, in its Christmas message by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, said as a resilient people, Nigerians should not allow the suffering they face to dampen or destroy their inner personalities as happy people and make them lose sight of the message of hope, salvation and brighter future which Christmas offers. “We must therefore rekindle the light of celebration by showing love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the sick, the hurting as well as victims of mindless violence and acts of terrorism that have ravaged various parts of our country especially in the last six years under the watch of the APC government,” PDP advised.

It expressed worry that in the last six years, Nigerians have been forced to mark Christmas “in gloom, pain, anguish and utter despondency following excruciating economic hardship and worsened insecurity,” and attributed this to “an incompetent and insensitive administration.” The party noted that while people celebrate in other parts of the world, many Nigerian families could not afford the basic items of celebration or even travel, as they do in the past, to meet and bond with their loved ones due to high cost of things, worsened insecurity and deplorable state of roads which are now death traps in the country under the APC administration.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...