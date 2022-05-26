PDP BACKEND CONSULTATIONS: Obi quits…as Northern elders push for North Central candidacy

…woo Afenifere, Ohanaeze, MBF…insist consensus arrangement pathway to stability

There are indications that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may settle for a presidential candidate from the North Central geopolitical zone as part of efforts to placate leaders of Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere; Middle Belt Forum (MBF), and apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo who are against the core North retaining power in 2023. Some elders of the party from the North, who are championing the move, are also said to be pushing for the adoption of the consensus option in electing a presidential candidate for the 2023 general election at this weekend’s specialnationalconventionof the party. According to the party elders, “the consensus option is the pathway to stability of the party.” New Telegraph gathered that the move by these northern PDP leaders for a candidate from the North Central is to ensure that the party’s presidential flag bearer enjoys the support of majority of Nigerians.

It was also gathered that the push for a candidate from the North Central was predicated on the belief that whoever emerges from the zone will serve as bridge builder between the core North and the South. Oneof theleadersinvolved in this latest move and who hails from the North-West, said: “What the PDP needs is a presidential candidate that can assuage certain fears and long-held apprehension, which continue to sow division in the country.

“If the demography was that straightforward, nothing would have stopped our party from mobilising massively for a southern candidate, but contemporary reality, as well asthegamegoingonintheAll Progressive Congress (APC), suggest that our candidate should be a person that will appeal to almost all Nigerians from the different zones. “It is in view of this that some of us have started and wearemaking goodprogress, to ensure that the North Central, which has neither been given a vice presidential nor a presidential slot, produces our candidate.”

When asked about how the party intends assuaging the feeling of the people of the South-East, who are insisting on producing the next president, especially with yesterday’s withdrawal of ex- Governor Peter Obi, a frontline aspirant from the zone, over what he described as “recent developments within the PDP,” the party chieftain said besides efforts to reach out to Igbo leaders, what is paramount to most Nigerians is for PDP to rescue Nigeria from the APC, hence, the need for all to close ranks.

His words: “The South East too has never produced a president, but it has produced a vice president before. But, we are reaching out to leaders in Afenifere, Middle Belt Forum and Ohanaeze. “It is about the votes in the general election and a North Central candidate would not make the North lose face while, at the same time, leaders in Afenifere and Ohanaeze with an alliance with the Middle Belt Forum may not be too alienated. “We are in backend consultations preparatory to ensuring that our candidate has the necessary mass appeal. All our aspirants are sound and they can rescue this sinking ship that Nigeria has become.

But in politics, you need to look at the numbers and weigh your options correctly.” On the Northern elders brokered consensus that produced Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, anda former Presidentof the Senate, Bukola Saraki, he said although the arrangementfailed, trackrecords of the duo speaks for each of them. “Look at the aspirants and their track record as well as the issue of baggage. Is it in terms of being able to work with other colleagues or being sellabletoNigerians, especially the business community and the youth?

