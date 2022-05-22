News Top Stories

PDP bars Jonathan, govs, NASS members, others from voting

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said only the three ad-hoc delegates per ward, elected at the ward congresses and one national delegate per local government, elected at the local government area congresses, are qualified to vote in all its primaries and national convention scheduled to start on Sunday. The party therefore, has technically excluded state governors, former President Goodluck Jonathan, members of National Assembly, members of the National Working Committee (NWC), and other statutory delegates from participating in the primaries. National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, said in a statement that it was in obedience to section 84(8) of the Electoral Act, 2022. The Act, which was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on February 25, states that “delegates to vote at the indirect primaries and national convention of political parties to elect candidates for elections shall be those democratically elected for that purpose only.” The National Assembly has amended the section to include statutory delegates, and transmitted same to President Buhari for his assent, but the president has not done so as at May 20, which was the last working day before the commencement PDP primaries. Bature further announced the rescheduling of the primaries with the state House of Assembly and House of Representatives holding on Sunday, May 21. While the House of Assembly primaries holds in all the states of the country, between 8:00 am to 12 noon, that of the House of Representatives would hold from 2:00pm. “All aspirants, critical stakeholders, leaders and teeming members of our party should please take note,” Bature stated. PDP had earlier scheduled the senatorial and governorship primaries for Monday, May 22 and Wednesday, May 25 respectively.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

UPDATE: UK MP, Sir David Amess, dies after stabbing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at his constituency surgery in Essex. Details later…   TRY IT TONIGHT!!! —   Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days…     CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.  
Top Stories

JUST IN: At least 25 killed, thousands injured after huge explosion rocks Beirut

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 25 people have been killed and 2,500 were injured in a huge explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut, according to the country’s health minister. The prime minister has also called it a “big catastrophe” and vowed for those responsible to pay the price for what has happened, reports Sky News. George Kettan, head of […]
News

CCT: FG pays 29,202 beneficiaries in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government yesterday paid Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in 18 local government areas in Imo State, bringing the figure of total beneficiaries of the programme to 29,202 across the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CCT, also known as Households Uplifting Program (HUP)) is a Federal Government monthly stipend designed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica