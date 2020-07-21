News

PDP berates APC over recruitment of political thugs

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described as ‘infantine tantrum’ the allegations by the Campaign Organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu that Governor Godwin Obaseki- led administration has recruited cultists as political aides ahead of the September 19 polls.

 

Publicity Secretary of the PDP in the state, Mr. Chris Nehikhare, said that the APC should stop making frivolous and unsubstantiated allegations against the PDP and the state government.

 

“We really do not want to respond to the infantile tantrum of APC as it is now becoming obvious to the good people of Edo State, especially the voting public that APC has finally lost the plot and is grabbing at straws to shield its obvious incompetence,” he said.

 

Nehikhare added: “Not just the governorship election but their marble. Or how else does one respond to statements laced with lies, childish innuendos, immature reasoning and thoughts. No wonder the party had been trending on monumental failures.

 

“To reconcile APC thinking that Edo State Government is giving out appointments to thugs and cultists to disrupt the elections when Edo people now call and hail the governor as the thug and Godfather Slayer, is an obvious display of its desperation to try to bully the good people of our state.

 

It is common knowledge that the APC is the party that is populated by known thugs and brigands in the many factions that exist within it.”

