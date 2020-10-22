PDP: Blame Buhari for Lekki Toll Gate killings

T he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to accept responsibility for the Tuesday’s shooting and killing of peaceful and unarmed young protesters by military operatives at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The party said that was because the buck stops on his table as the Commanderin- Chief of the Armed Forces. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, expressed shock that President Buhari has not been proactive enough or demonstrated the capacity necessary to stop the nation from sliding into anarchy.

The party noted that a response from the president, as the father of the nation, to the demands of the protesters could have calmed frayed nerves and averted the crisis and the avoidable losses. “It is indeed heartrending that our once united, viable, resilient and cohesive nation handed over to President Buhari in 2015 is fast collapsing in his hands,” PDP regretted.

It noted that in countries where presidents are alive to the demands of their offices, the country would not be in turmoil with citizens being murdered in cold blood as witnessed in Nigeria in the last 48 hours, and yet, their president refused to come out personally to offer consolation, provide direction and give hope.

PDP accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being behind the deployment of the armed thugs who infiltrated the peaceful protests to perpetrate acts of violence so as to discredit the demonstration.

“Moreover, the video showing police vans and vehicles belonging to other security agencies bringing in and coordinating armed thugs to attack peaceful protesters in Abuja points to serious complicity in high places.

“Furthermore, the unexplained dismantling of security cameras and lights at the Lekki Toll Gate before military operatives opened fire on peaceful protesters, further points to high-level conspiracy against Nigerians.

“Such unleashing of terror against peaceful demonstrators exposes a dangerous recourse to barefaced brutality, violence and killing to suppress and subjugate the Nigerian people,” the party said.

It regretted that Nigeria is gradually turning to the Hobbesian state of nature, with rising human rights abuses, killings and deploying of security operatives, thugs, vandals and bandits to assault Nigerians whenever they come out to demand for good governance.

