PDP blames leadership failure for Nigeria’s unending insecurity

eoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday said leadership failure was responsible for rising insecurity, corruption and dearth of Infrastructure in the country.

The party said Nigeria was presently lacking right leadership in the country with insecurity as its major attendant effect.

Chairman of the party, Onyekachi Nwebonyi who stated this in Abakaliki while accessing situation of affairs in the country blamed wanton killings of Nigerians in different part of the country, especially in the North East on inability of Nigerian leaders to provide quality leadership and direction in the affairs of the country.

He said: “Obviously, what Nigeria lack is right leadership and nothing more. It only needs to harness its resources through leadership, and the Nigerian Youths have that role to play.”

Leadership failure has become most manifest in the country through insecurity, corruption, and dearth of Infrastructure. This is crystal clear.

“What is required by the youth to save the country now is ethical and attitudinal revolution. They should see themselves as a third force and champion revolutionary agenda that will wreck the hold of power by a retrospective population.

“For a country to move forward requires active participation of the prospective and proactive population – the youth, while the retrospective population – the elderly, only play advisory roles. Only by being adventurous that leaders break new grounds in governance and bring about the needed leadership. Such adventurous spirit is lacking in the elderly.

“Let us take on this clamour and champion this course from our respective political parties. Our political leanings are different but our aspirations should be the same. And, that is to salvage Nigeria that is already tethering on the brink of collapse.

“Nigerian youths have to channel their energy, creativity, and aspirations unto political activism and become political leaders that would change the ugly story of this country. The time to act is now in other to take over the presidency in 2023. The blood of countless Nigerians who are being slaughtered wantonly by marauding herdsmen and Islamic extremists, as a result of our leaders’ ineptitude are crying from the graves. We don’t have to wait any longer.

“We the youths have to put aside religious and ethnic sentiments and work harmoniously to salvage Nigeria that is already headed to perdition. It is only those who have future that can set the country’s future positively. Let us take on this clamour and champion this course from our respective political parties. Our political leanings are different but our aspirations should be the same. And, that is to salvage Nigeria that is already tethering on the brink of collapse.”

