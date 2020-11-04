PDP blames photocopier for error in Obaseki’s certificate

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has owned up to the errors in the disputed certificate of Governor Godwin Obaseki in the ongoing pre-election trial before the court over the qualification of the governor to seek a second term in office in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in the state.

Governor Obaseki, who was declared winner of the election, is facing allegations of forgery and provision of false information levelled against him by his opponents, as well as electoral malpractices at the tribunal.

The PDP’s admission of the said error was contained in a reply by its counsel, Mr. Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN) and others to the petition by Action Democratic Party (ADP) against Godwin Obaseki challenging the jurisdiction of the Edo State Election Petition Tribunal to hear the petition.

The party said: “There was mixed up the year of graduation with the year of admission,” even as the PDP also admitted that Obaseki proceeded to take part in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme. While adding that there was a pre-election matter which the tribunal cannot entertain, the PDP noted: “While filling the forms for the election in 2016, Obaseki inadvertently and mistakenly wrote 1976 in a portion of the form for the year of the graduation which year was the year of his admission into the University of Ibadan.”

It added: “At the time Obaseki was completing his Form CF001 in 2016, he deposed to an affidavit stating that he had misplaced the originals of all of his certificates while changing offices with the intention to apply for a re-issuance of his certificates. “Subsequently, before Obaseki submitted his Form EC9 in 2020, the original certificate issued by University of Ibadan was eventually found which has the signatures of the Vice- Chancellor and Registrar of the University.”

