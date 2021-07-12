PDP BoT member, Grace Bent defects to APC

No fewer than five state governors over the weekend witnessed the official defection of a Board of Trustee (BOT) member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Grace Bent, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors include Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Mohammed Abubakar Badaru and the deputy Governor of Kogi State, Edward Onoja . Bent, at the occasion, said she is defecting to APC to join hand to build the progressive party because the members are of like minds.

Speaking while receiving Senator Bent to the party, the APC Caretaker National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, represented by a member of the Committee, Chief Ken Nnamani, expressed satisfaction by the large crowd that left no room for manoeuvre in the hall.

Nnamani said: “Today, we are receiving the first female Senator from the North into our great party and with us here, also are some of the performing governors of our party.”

On his part, Professor Tahir Mamman, the representative of the North-East in the committee, said the entry of Grace Bent into the party would further enhance and boost the morale of others.

