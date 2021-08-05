PDP BoT sets committee to reconcile Wike, Secondus

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the leadership crisis in the party.

The tension soaked meeting, which began about 11:30 a.m., lasted for four hours. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has not attended BoT meetings before, was present at Thursday’s meeting.

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, however, said Wike is a member of the board but admitted that he has not attended the meeting before.

Mark who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the reconciliation committee, which will be set up within 48 and 72 hours, will be composed of the governors, members of the BoT, members of the National Assembly, all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), former governors and former ministers, “so that they can holistically resolve the problems.”

Mark added that the committee will provide a better environment to make the party more united and stronger.

A source at the meeting said it was not easy for the board to arrive at the resolution.

According to him: “Tempers flared and there was hot exchange of words, but in the end, peace prevailed.”

Wike, who was the first to leave the meeting, did not acknowledge compliments from party supporters. He drove off with former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, without funfair.

