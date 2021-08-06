News Top Stories

PDP BoT sets up c’ttee to reconcile Wike, Secondus

Our intervention is to promote peace, unity –Jibrin
Northern group asks Secondus to resign l’Any dislocation’ll cost infraction’

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded into the leadership crisis in the party. The tension soaked meeting, which began about 11:30 a.m., lasted for four hours. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who has not attended BoT meetings before, was present at yesterday’s meeting.

Former President of the Senate, David Mark, however, said Wike is a member of the board but admitted that he has not attended the meeting before. Marks, who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said the reconciliation committee, which will be set up within 48 and 72 hours, will be composed of the governors, members of the BoT, members of the National Assembly, all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), former governors and former ministers, “so that they can holistically resolve the problems.” Mark added that the committee will provide a better environment to make the party more united and stronger.

A source at the meeting said it was not easy for the board to arrive at the resolution. According to him: “Tempers flared and there was hot exchange of words, but in the end, peace prevailed.” Wike, who was the first to leave the meeting, did not acknowledge compliments from party supporters. He drove off with former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, without funfair. The source said he had complained that the National Chairman’s aides insulted him on television, calling him ‘Father Christmas’.

The source added that the BoT members were divided over the matter. BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in his opening address before the meeting went into closed door session, said the meeting was called because of the numerous problems facing the party especially lack of cohesion.

Jibrin stated that the intervention of the board, as the highest advisory body and the conscience of the party, is needed to put the house in order and prepare it for the next elective convention and the 2023 general elections. “In order to achieve complete success, we must do away with any personal interest and unnecessary in-house fighting aimed at killing the objectives set by the party. “Therefore, we must look critically at the party’s approved organs,” he said, adding that the BoT is always ready to listen to any group, committee, or any individual who has good intentions for the party,” Jibrin said.

He called for reduction in court cases and urged aggrieved party members to always follow the procedure enshrined in the constitution before referring any matter to court of law. “Anyone that takes the party to court should be seriously disciplined,” he warned. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said Nigerians and PDP members were looking forward to a smooth and peaceful National Convention coming up in December.

He noted that this is the first time in the history of PDP that an NWC has been in office nearly to the end of its tenure without crisis. The National Chairman reported the resignation of seven deputy national officers but said the party leadership has deployed the internal conflict resolution mechanism so that the issues are not escalated. He condemned the actions of the National Youth Leader whom he said took a stand that is outside the conduct of the PDP “normal process of settling grievances and thereafter he on his own. (He) has been going on wide-scale allegations.

“We believe that issues of this nature must be handled quickly and swiftly so that we can get back to the business of conducting free and fair conventions for a smooth transition.” He commended the efforts of the PDP Reconciliation Committee for resolving the crisis in Plateau and Niger states. Meanwhile, former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar warned that PDP cannot afford to be divided at this critical point in time when Nigerians are desperately yearning for change in the face of their miserable living conditions.

Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, advised PDP members to understand that the price of having a fragmented party will be too high a price to pay. He called for calm and for combatants to sheath their swords and give the reconciliation mechanisms of the party a chance.

