PDP: Buhari’s overseas treatment, an indictment on his govt

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the routine overseas medical checkup embarked by President Muhammadu Buhari is an indictment on his administration’s failure to fix the nation’s healthcare system.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as worrisome that under President Buhari, even the hitherto highly rated State House Clinic, has become moribund that it could no longer provide a simple medical checkup service for the president.

The party, however, said it has nothing against where any person, including Buhari, seeks his or her medical services, but noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration is taking no decisive steps to fix the health sector.

PDP said it is disturbed that while President Buhari travelled out for medical treatment abroad, hospitals and medical personnel in Nigeria are in very sorry situation while millions of Nigerians suffer, with many dying on daily basis from conditions that have simple medical solutions.

