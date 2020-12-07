PDP: Call for Buhari’s impeachment constitutional

News (pix:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the call by its caucus in the House of Representatives asking Nigerians to direct their representatives to commence impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari is constitutional and democratic.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the call is a direct reflection of the mood and desires of the Nigerian people.

PDP noted that President Buhari has failed in all spheres of governance, especially in providing an effective leadership that could guarantee the security of the nation and rescue the economy, which has collapsed in his hands.

“As a party, the PDP had always called on our federal legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate, irrespective of political affiliations, to stand on the side of the people by deploying the legislative instruments provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to rescue the ship of state,” the statement added.

PDP said the Buhari administration had already accepted failure as reflected in the declaration by one of its officials, adding that the nation is now at the mercy of bandits and terrorists, a development that signals that is has outlived its usefulness.

“President Buhari is elected by the people; his stay in office is also dependent on the people as vested on them by the constitution, through their elected representatives in the National Assembly,” the party stated.

PDP therefore urged Nigerians to eschew all primordial sentiments and stand for the nation at this critical time.

