PDP calls for investigation into Ibadan crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for investigation into last week’s ethnic clashes in Ibadan, Oyo State, which led to loss of lives.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the clash as disconcerting, but called for calm while the authorities unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crisis.

The party expressed worry at the escalation of ethnic crisis in various parts of the country and blamed it on the “indignations occasioned by the divisive policies and tendencies of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

“Our party urges the APC and its Federal Government to bring a lasting solution to the growing tension in the country by ending its policies, body language and preferences that promote divisiveness, lawlessness, injustices as well as infractions againstourfederalsensibilities.”

It, however, commendedOyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for the proactive steps he took to restore order in the state.

“Our party commiserates with the victims of the clash and calls on all people of good faith to rally in ensuring peaceful co-existence in our country by instilling justice, adherence to rule of law as well as respect for our federal sensibilities,” the statement added. NANS faults legal actions against IG’s tenure extension

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed concern over legal actions instituted against the Federal Government for extending the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Adamu.

Mr. Asefon Dayo, president of the association, expressed hismembers’concernoverthe matter at a news conference yesterday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the Federal Government on February 4, extended the tenure of Adamu by three months “to allow for the proper selection process’’ of his successor.

Like this: Like Loading...