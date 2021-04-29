News Top Stories

PDP calls for NEC meeting to discuss insecurity, Anambra poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to discuss national and party issues. Party sources disclosed that the security challenges affecting the country was the main reason party leaders were invited for the meeting. According to the source, the meeting will also discuss the November 6 Anambra State governorship elections, which has attracted 16 aspirants on the PDP platform, as well as the party’s planned electronic membership registration.

PDP has decried the spate of insecurity in the country and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of not doing enough to contain it. The party said in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence had worsened the situation and emboldened terrorists to unleash more violence on the nation.

“It is a mark of failure that the Buhari presidency and the APC appears unconcerned as terrorists and bandits take control of various parts of our country and even hoisted their flags in Shiroro, Niger State, a distance of about 200 kilometres to our Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja,” the statement said.

PDP accused the APC of gagging its members from speaking against the failure of the presidency to tackle the insecurity in the country, noting the remarks by Senator Remi Tinubu when Senator Smart Adeyemi spoke against the disturbing situation.

“From the comment of Senator Tinubu, it is instructive to note that the APC and their leaders had turned their backs on Nigerians and that it is only the senators, members and other leaders elected on the platform of the PDP that are concerned about the plight of citizens at this critical time. “It is indeed unfortunate that our nation has found herself in this quagmire and misfortune of having a president such as President Buhari as well as a party like the APC whose divisiveness, incompetence and body language has wrecked our nation and brought us so much anguish and pain in the last six years,” PDP stated.

