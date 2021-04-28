Politics

PDP calls for NEC meeting to discuss insecurity, Anambra poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday to discuss national and party issues.
Party sources disclosed that the security challenges affecting the country was the main reason party leaders were invited for the meeting.
According to the source, the meeting will also discuss the November 6 Anambra State governorship election, which has attracted 16 aspirants on the PDP platform, as well as the party’s planned electronic membership registration.
PDP has decried the spate of insecurity in the country and accused the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government of not doing enough to contain it.
The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence had worsened the situation and emboldened terrorists to unleash more violence on the nation.

