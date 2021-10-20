News

PDP calls for unity, new beginning

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called on Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Maulud celebration to chart a new beginning for the country.

 

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the celebration, which marked the birth of Holy Prophet Mohammed, “presents a providential occasion for our country to put behind all issues that cause disunity, disaffection, strife and despondency,” among the people. PDP urged those behind the mindless killings and acts of terrorism in the country to have a rethink and retrace their steps.

 

“Our party urges Nigerians to resist all forces that seek to disunite them for selfish reasons and continue to work together, especially in their determination to chart a new course for our dear nation on the platform of the PDP,” the statement added.

 

It called on Nigerians to embrace the virtues of love for one another, tolerance, mutual understanding and forgiveness, in line with the teaching of Prophet Mohammed.

