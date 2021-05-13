PDP calls for unity, patriotism as Muslims celebrate

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday called for unity and patriotism as Nigerian Muslims mark this year’s Eid-el-Fitr festival. The party in a state ment by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, urged Nigerians to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing the nation. PDP said the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of the holy month of Ramadan should guide the people to face and overcome the challenges of life. “As a people, we are faced with all sorts of new surges in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass,” the party added. It urged Nigerians to also use the occasion to pray for the nation as well as show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry in our nation.
