News Top Stories

PDP Campaign: Udom not resigning, says Ologbondiyan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, has denied that the Chairman of the presidential council Governor Udo Emmanuel, is planning to resign. Ologbondiyan in a statement, described it as ” fake news. “Our campaign assures Nigerians as well as all pro-democracy and development partners that such idea is not in the contemplation of the Akwa Ibom State governor, Emmanuel.” He noted that the governor, at the flag off the PDP governorship campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, declared that the rumour is a lie “from the pit of hell,” adding that he remains the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“The appointment of Governor Udom Emmanuel as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was predicated on his belief and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ideals of our founding fathers as well as his unwavering confidence in our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the leader that has the required capacity to lead the charge to rescue and rebuild our nation.” “Governor Emmanuel is effectively and committedly leading a successful campaign that will take our party to victory and will not be distracted by the wishful thinking of the enemies of Nigeria,” Ologbondiyan added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Shonekan
News Top Stories

Family formally announces death of Chief Ernest Shonekan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The family of Chief Ernest Shonekan, the former head of the Interim National Government (ING), has formally announced his passing.   A statement, signed by Adeboye Shonekan for the family, said: “To the glory of the Almighty, the Shonekan family announces the passing of our patriarch, loving husband to Margaret, dutiful father to us all […]
News

Restructuring’ll benefit Nigeria – S’West monarchs

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Two notable Yoruba monarchs, the Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Joseph Adebayo and Olowu of Kuta, Oba Oyelude Makama insisted that Nigeria stands to benefit immensely when it is properly and honestly restructured. They also said with restructuring, the issues of unrest and insecurity will be an issue of the past. The two foremost […]
News

I have empower many youths – Prime Pinnacle CEO Ikoje

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Youth Advocacy for Good Governance Initiative (NYAGGI), has described the CEO of Prime Pinnacle Business Investment, Ambassador Faith Oluwasegun Ikoje as a role model to Nigerian Youths. The group made the description yesterday while presenting a Golden Award of Excellence at the Head office in Lagos. The National coordinator of the group, Alabi […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica