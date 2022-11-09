PDP Campaign: Udom not resigning, says Ologbondiyan

The spokesperson for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, has denied that the Chairman of the presidential council Governor Udo Emmanuel, is planning to resign. Ologbondiyan in a statement, described it as ” fake news. “Our campaign assures Nigerians as well as all pro-democracy and development partners that such idea is not in the contemplation of the Akwa Ibom State governor, Emmanuel.” He noted that the governor, at the flag off the PDP governorship campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, declared that the rumour is a lie “from the pit of hell,” adding that he remains the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“The appointment of Governor Udom Emmanuel as Chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council was predicated on his belief and commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the ideals of our founding fathers as well as his unwavering confidence in our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as the leader that has the required capacity to lead the charge to rescue and rebuild our nation.” “Governor Emmanuel is effectively and committedly leading a successful campaign that will take our party to victory and will not be distracted by the wishful thinking of the enemies of Nigeria,” Ologbondiyan added.

