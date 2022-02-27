PDP candidate, Hon. Musa Agah, declared winner of Jos by-election

Musa Pam, Jos

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Musa Agah Avia has been declared winner of the by-election for Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency seat conducted on Saturday.

Agah scored 40, 343 votes to beat the candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Hon. Muhammad Gwani who scored 37, 757 votes while the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Abbey Aku scored 26, 111 votes.

Returning officer, Dr. Oyeyinka Oyerinde of the Department of Computer Science, University of Jos, while declared the results on Sunday at the Jos North Local Government Area Collation Centre, said Avia scored the highest number of votes and was thus returned elected.

