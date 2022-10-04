PDP candidates’ forum passes no confidence vote on Ayu, 2 others

An amorphous group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Forum of PDP Candidates and Aspirants, has threatened legal action if the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar Damagun, and the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, fail to resign within 48 hours.

The group, which met in Abuja yesterday, accused the affected officers of extortion and swapping of names during the party’s primaries. An official of the group, Chris Ogbu, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, blamed the nullification of the party’s governorship primaries in Zamfara and Ogun states by courts, on “underhand actions of the leadership of the party.”

Ogbu, who said is the PDP candidate for Ideator South state constituency of Imo State, acts as the forum’s coordinator. The group in the communiqué, wondered the rationale of the party’s leadership, using the money realised from sale of nomination forms, to settle rent allowances of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), instead of utilising “it for the prosecution of the historic 2023 election of the party.”

It described as the action as “very provocative and indicting on the image of the party,” adding that Nigerian voters now see the PDP “as a come and chop or share the money party.” The forum therefore demanded that the affected officers should step down immediately or be sacked by the party within 48 hours.

The communiqué said a strong worded petition has been forwarded to the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) demanding the appointment of the highest officer as Acting National Chairman, who will replace Ayu.

