News Top Stories

PDP candidates’ forum passes no confidence vote on Ayu, 2 others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Abuja Comment(0)

An amorphous group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Forum of PDP Candidates and Aspirants, has threatened legal action if the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, Deputy National Chairman (North) Ambassador Umar Damagun, and the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, fail to resign within 48 hours.

The group, which met in Abuja yesterday, accused the affected officers of extortion and swapping of names during the party’s primaries. An official of the group, Chris Ogbu, who read the communiqué issued at the end of the meeting, blamed the nullification of the party’s governorship primaries in Zamfara and Ogun states by courts, on “underhand actions of the leadership of the party.”

Ogbu, who said is the PDP candidate for Ideator South state constituency of Imo State, acts as the  forum’s coordinator. The group in the communiqué, wondered the rationale of the party’s leadership, using the money realised from sale of nomination forms, to settle rent allowances of members of the National Working Committee (NWC), instead of utilising “it for the prosecution of the historic 2023 election of the party.”

It described as the action as “very provocative and indicting on the image of the party,” adding that Nigerian voters now see the PDP “as a come and chop or share the money party.” The forum therefore demanded that the affected officers should step down immediately or be sacked by the party within 48 hours.

The communiqué said a strong worded petition has been forwarded to the party’s National Working Committee (NEC) demanding the appointment of the highest officer as Acting National Chairman, who will replace Ayu.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Twitter ban: Drama as PDP lawmakers stage walk out at plenary

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

There was a mild drama yesterday as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, staged a walkout from plenary in protest against the recent ban on the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter in Nigeria. The lawmakers also dared the Federal Government to arrest them for using […]
News

At least 53 people killed in Mexico truck crash

Posted on Author Reporter

  At least 53 people have been killed and dozens more injured after the truck they were being transported in crashed in southern Mexico, authorities say. More than 100 people, said to be migrants from Central America, were crammed into the truck’s trailer when it rolled in the state of Chiapas, reports the BBC. Pictures […]
News

Abiodun: We’ll offer free legal services to indigent Ogun residents

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday, said his administration will support and provide free legal services to the poor and indigent residents of the state. Abiodun made this known during the formal launch of the Ogun Public Interest Law Partnership and Police Duty Solicitor Scheme, held at the Obas’ Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica