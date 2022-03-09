PDP can’t deceive Kwarans with zoning of guber ticket –Mohammed

Alhaji Nura Mohammed is a former Nigerian Ambassador to Malaysia and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State. In this interview with STEPHEN OLUFEMI ONI, he bares his mind on sundry political issues, including the Kwara North Agenda for 2023, crisis in the APC and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war

The Kwara State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the zoning of the party’s 2023 governorship ticket to Kwara North Senatorial District. What is your reaction to that?

All parties are free to pick candidates from anywhere they want. This is because all political parties have their reasons for acting the way they act. Some of them act in reaction to some others.

But at the end of the day, the larger picture is that you go for election and the voters/ electorate will determine who wins. As a member of the APC, we have a sitting governor, in the person of AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

He is on his first term, and of course, everybody is entitled to two terms. So, he might want to go for the second term, and definitely, if he decides to do so, we will support him as a party.

Other parties can decide who they want to pick as candidates, maybe from North, or South. It is the voters who will take the final decision on who they want; either they want us to remain or another party. Members of the PDP think they have a strategy than us, but I believe they don’t.

As an indigene of Kwara North, are you suggesting that the zone should wait till 2027?

You see, it’s all a game of politics. Of course, I had contested virtually every election in the state, I contested the governorship ticket three times, am I not from Kwara North? Why didn’t they vote for me to emerge? What did I do wrong that made the electorate not to vote for me to win?

But, did I pack and leave the state? No, I stayed back and continued because I know that a day will come. It’s not necessary to be from the zone to benefit. I know that a much younger person coming behind will become governor one day based on the principle of equity, which will be brought to play at a given time.

But now, the party (APC) that is in government is different from the party (PDP) that had always been in government in Kwara State, so we should allow this new party in government and see how they manage the situation.

It’s a completely new and different system in the state. It wasn’t like this before, it had always been one party that had been running the state before now and they never thought it wise to give the governorship slot to Kwara North.

Of course, they didn’t. Since 1979, and thereafter, when they were in power, that party never looked on the side of Kwara North, why didn’t we from Kwara North fight them then? I said, as a Kwara northerner, I contested and they did not give me their votes.

Now, we have a completely new system, this system has just come in, and we said okay, you are the governor, it’s only fair that we allow that system enjoy the two terms and after that, we will all sit down and decide where to move it to.

Then, we may say Kwara North has never had it in recent time, let us move it to there. After that, we sit down again and say it is Kwara South.

So, this is a completely new system and we should allow it to run its two terms instead of terminating it after just one term. I never belonged to the former system, so I don’t know about their arrangement.

These people, who are now championing the cause of Kwara North have produced governors in the state without thinking of Kwara North, why are they shouting now? It is simply because they are not in power? When we birthed another system in 2019, we said let us start a new beginning, it is that we are witnessing now.

Why do you think the PDP is doing what it is doing now? Of course, what is unfolding in PDP is mere political strategy, they are simply playing politics. But we are saying that this is a new system, let us run two courses first and then move on progressively but they are saying no; that they are going to Kwara North.

It is politics, they are looking for voters, trying to find a way of displacing us but it is normal. So, we should not quarrel with them, we should allow them to take it to the North. It is their choice, but we in APC will support our candidate, we want AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to run second course.

Has your party then decided that Governor AbdulRazaq should go for second term?

When we get to the party’s convention, we will decide that. Then, if AbdulRazaq himself is interested in running, he will participate in the congress and the delegates will decide if we should return him or give it to another person.

But, even the people who are saying Kwara North, Kwara North, they have not done that yet, what they have said is still on paper. However, no matter what, we in the APC, are not perturbed or disturbed about the decision of the opposition PDP in the state. For us, we owe it a duty to allow Governor AbdulRazaq, the person in position of authority to run a second term.

Your party’s national convention is fast approaching and the crisis in the party has not abated, don’t you think that the crisis, if not well managed, can cause doom for the party during the 2023 elections?

Of course, the crisis is unfortunate. We fought in the last election as a brotherhood and rode to power as a family. But, immediately after, we started fighting each other. Mind you, it’s normal in politics for people to disagree with one another.

However, we have to find a way of conflict management and we may have to look at our ways of conflict management, we have a committee of elders, who are trying to look at the problems and see how we can reconcile ourselves. In any case, there is no party that has ever gone into the election and won that didn’t at one time or the other, implode.

It’s normal, but there should be a group of elders who can say stop, let us sit down and reason together. Of course, some people have gone and not looking back again, while some are ready to sit and talk about their grievances and find solutions. We hope the elders committee will be able to reconcile the reconcilable ones and we move on.

President Muhammadu Buhari recently assented to the Electoral Act; how do you think the Act will positively affect the country’s electoral process?

I have to study the content of the Electoral Act thoroughly first and see how it will help deepen the country’s democracy before I can offer any comment.

You disclosed that some elders of the party are consulting and making moves to reconcile aggrieved party members; are you upbeat that these efforts will yield desired results?

We are making progress, we are meeting everybody. There is a committee and I happened to be one of the members of the committees, a sub-committee of the elders who are meeting the aggrieved members across the states.

Are there positive responses from the aggrieved members, who have been met?

Of course, there are positive responses. When you meet somebody who is aggrieved, the person will express his grievances. You are supposed to be a peacemaker; you have to find a way of carrying this grievance, discuss it with other groups and see how it can be accommodated. You must be open, you cannot go there with a closed mind.

We are meeting concerned individuals and trying to see how we can reunify. Like I told you, we have a situation where, as a body, we fought and won and immediately after the victory we started fighting each other, so that means, there are certain practical things causing the problems. But now that the elders have stepped in, we are hopeful to get it resolved.

How best do you think the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia can be resolved?

It is sad the conflict has resulted in war between Russia and Ukraine. But the question now is: How do we manage the situation? As a country, our first interest is citizens of Nigeria who reside in Ukraine.

We must find a way of securing their lives, relocating them and government must be proactive in that direction. The second aspect is management of the conflict itself, Russia on one side and Ukraine on other side as well as those who have interest in the conflict, supporting Ukraine and those in support of Russia. In Nigeria, we had a situation like this between 1967 and 1970, when a part of our country wanted to secede and we went to war to keep Nigeria one.

Of course, some countries supported the other side, while some supported Nigeria. It’s a similar situation now. Ukraine was part of the former USSR before they gained independence.

For this conflict between the mother country and the part that has gotten independence, the world has to find a way of managing the situation, so that there will be peace and it is the duty of everyone, all countries because people are losing their lives.

Major countries of the world are taking positions, the Western world, NATO and the rest of them, possibly because of their past and present relationship with Russia as a world power. Russia, the United States, China are world powers, NATO is a world power, but it’s time for everybody to sit down and reflect, where will this lead us to?

Are we going into third world war? We need to pull back, sit down and think of how to resolve it because the countries that are taking positions are all nuclear powers. Most of the countries in NATO are nuclear powers, Russia is a nuclear power, all of them must come down and may God not permit them to press the nuclear button for each other.

