PDP carpets Uzodinma over alleged attacks on pensioners

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has condemned an attack on pensioners by suspected thugs of government, describing it as a crime against God and humanity. A statement released by the party’s spokesman in the state, Mr. Ogubundu Nwadike said the party received the news with utter shock.

Nwadike stated that the thugs “who were sponsored by the Imo State government’’ crossed the boundaries of decency and violated every known moral code when they deliberately attacked and inflicted bodily harm on aged parents who were demanding their legitimate rights. He said: “The video recording of that evil and wicked act simply qualifies it as a crime against Heaven and Earth, God and humanity.

“Our party has concluded that the action of this re-gime detailing able-bodied men to publicly flog Imo senior citizens, whose only offence or crime was protesting against nonpayment of their pensions for months, is a condemnable heinous sacrilege. “This party notes that these men and women being tormented and tortured today by the Uzodimma regime were heroes and heroines past, who gave the very best part of their lives to bequeath the present generation legacies of dignity of labour among other things.

“This party, therefore, utterly condemns in its totality that bestiality displayed by agents of this regime who saw it fit to obey the last order by the Uzodinma regime and lift their hands against fathers and mothers of men and women. Imo PDP hereby charges Uzodinma to remember that this is a democracy and not a dictatorship. Its various acts of autocracy are wholly anti-people.”

