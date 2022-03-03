News

PDP Caucus decries arrest, detention of Ebonyi party chieftain

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caucus in the House of Representatives, has condemned the arrest and detention of Mr Nwoba Chika Nwoba, the party’s publicity secretary in Ebonyi State. Leader of the parliamentary Caucus, Hon Kingsley Chinda who addressed journalists on the development in Abija yesterday, said Nwoba was arrested on September 21, 2021 and has since then been in detention on trumped up charges.

He recalled that Nwoba was detained at the Afikpo Federal Prison, following an order of remand issued by an Abakaliki Magistrate Court. According to the lawmaker, it rather intriguing that the same Magistrate Court declined jurisdiction to hear the charges filed against Nwoba, thus leaving him in judicial limbo. Chinda asserted that Nwoba had not committed any offence known to the Constitution of the Federal Republic 1999 (as amended) and it was no surprise that the Magistrate Court rightly declined jurisdiction to entertain the charges filed before it but choose to detain the accused while rejecting the charge.

He said: “We wish to remind Governor Umahi that repression has an expirydate, just as it has consequences. His addiction to constantly deploying repressive state power against members of our party, while using the instrumentality of the Ebonyi State Cybercrimes (Prohibition) Law and the police, remains not only an affront to civilliberties, butaninsidious attempt to stifle free and open debate that is at the heart of our democracy.”

 

