PDP Chair: Ayu emerges Northern consensus candidate

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has emerged consensus candidate of the Northern caucus for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this month’s National Convention.

Ayu was chosen on Thursday after a second meeting of the caucus at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The three senatorial zones of the region presented a candidate each to be screened by the caucus, which would then select one of them as a consensus candidate.

PDP has zoned its chairmanship to the North.

Ayu was chosen as North Central candidate while former Katisna State Governor, Ibrahim Shema and former Senate Leader, Abdul Ningi emerged from North West and North East, respectively.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Finitiri who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said other candidates agreed amongst themselves to step down for Ayu.

Like this: Like Loading...