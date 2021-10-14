News Top Stories

PDP Chair: Ayu emerges Northern consensus candidate

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

Former President of the Senate, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has emerged consensus candidate of the Northern caucus for the National Chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this month’s National Convention.

Ayu was chosen on Thursday after a second meeting of the caucus at the Bauchi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

The three senatorial zones of the region presented a candidate each to be screened by the caucus, which would then select one of them as a consensus candidate.

PDP has zoned its chairmanship to the North.

Ayu was chosen as North Central candidate while former Katisna State Governor, Ibrahim Shema and former Senate Leader, Abdul Ningi emerged from North West and North East, respectively.

Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Finitiri who briefed journalists at the end of the meeting, said other candidates agreed amongst themselves to step down for Ayu.

News

Euro 2020 fallout: Met Police Federation condemns England supporters after attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Metropolitan Police Federation has condemned England supporters who attacked officers after last night’s Euro 2020 final defeat as “thugs not fans”. The body, which represents thousands of London’s police officers, tweeted: “These people should be ashamed of themselves. “They are not fans. They are thugs. We wish our injured colleagues well.” The Met […]
News

Entrepreneur threatens N200m suit against Anambra govt, 3 others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A Sports & IT Youth Entrepreneur/Chief Executive Officer of Bunubunu Culture and Sporting Limited, Mr. Izuchukwu Udegbunam, has commenced legal action against Anambra State Government and an Anglican Priest, Odinand Wisdom Onyemelukwe of Cranmer Anglican Church, Nkwelle-Ezunaka, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Wiztek Smart Solution Limited and two others over the theft of […]
News Top Stories

MEA, BA, others resume flight services to Nigeria after 5 months

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After over five month hiatus, the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos came alive on Saturday as two airlines, Middle East Airlines and British Airways recommenced flights into Nigeria’s commercial nerve centre.   The country’s airspace was closed to international flight operations on March 23, 2020 following the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19. First to touchdown […]

