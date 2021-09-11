News

PDP Chairmanship: Court upholds suspension of Secondus

Posted on

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has upheld the suspension of the embattled National Chairman of People’s Democratic Party, Uche Secondus. In his judgement yesterday, Justice Okugbelem Ggasam, who presided over the court, declared that the court relied on the suspension of Secondus by Ward 5 in Andoni Local Government area of the state in deciding the matter brought before it by Ibeawuchi Ernest Alex and four others. Recall that the leadership of the PDP in Ward 5 in Andoni recently suspended Secondus. Gbasam in his judgement also upheld the prayers of the aggrieved PDP members to retrain, suspend, Uche Secondus from attending, conveying PDP meetings in his capacity as National chairman or as a member of the party

Our Reporters

