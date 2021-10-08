News Top Stories

PDP chairmanship: Why they’re after me –Secondus

Suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said his travails in the party is because he refused to be swayed by an unnamed state governor who wants him to circumvent the rules of the party. Secondus, in a statement by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, also said some leaders of the party were uncomfortable with his “unbending stance on fairness and transparency in the conduct of party affairs, particularly elections and congresses.” He stated that the explanations became necessary, particularly as some party faithful who have been fed with all kinds of lies.

“Prince Secondus’ insistence on his fundamen-tal human rights is not driven by any inordinate ambition, but basically to stop the unilateral hijack of the party by some members who are copiously driven by inordinate ambition,” the statement added. He denied the allegation that he was not meeting up with his obligations at his ward in Rivers State.

“It was based on such ridiculous lies that they approached the court to get the purported interim order. “After the interim order based on such a frivolous story, the said governor and his errand boys went ahead to get the court’s ruling against Prince Secondus,” he stated. The statement noted that: “Having paid his dues in serving this party at various strategic levels and has been at the highest command position of the party for the last 46 months, from where he recorded enormous achievements, Prince Secondus will not sit and watch power mongers driven by crazy ambition to rise and hijack and destroy this party.”

