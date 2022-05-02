News Top Stories

PDP challenges application seeking to stop its presidential primary election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge the order of a Federal High Court which asked ittocomeandshowcausewhy the planned presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 should not be stopped.

 

The party is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon it over an issue that the party described as its internal affairs.

 

The PDP in a Notice of Preliminary Objection filed on Friday by its counsel, Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), submitted that the subject matter of the case which borders on whether to zone its presidential ticket to any part of the country is not an issue that the court has the mandate to decide.

 

Justice Donatus Okorowo of FederalHighCourt, Abuja, had last Thursday, ordered the PDP to appear before it on May 5, to show cause why the request of one of its presidential aspirants to stop the scheduled primary election for the selection of the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election should not be granted.

 

The aspirant, a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr Cosmas Ndukwe, had brought an application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with its scheduled primary election pending the hearinganddeterminationof his suit challenging the position of the party on the issue of zoningtheparty’spresidential ticket.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

