PDP challenges application seeking to stop its presidential primary election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge the order of a Federal High Court which asked it to come and show cause why the planned presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 should not be stopped.

The party is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon it over an issue that the party described as its internal affairs.

The PDP in a Notice of Preliminary Objection filed on Friday by its counsel, Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), submitted that the subject matter of the case which borders on whether to zone its presidential ticket to any part of the country is not an issue that the court has the mandate to decide.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court, Abuja, had last Thursday, ordered the PDP to appear before it on May 5, to show cause why the request of one of its presidential aspirants to stop the scheduled primary election for the selection of the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election should not be granted.

The aspirant, a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr Cosmas Ndukwe, had brought an application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with its scheduled primary election pending the hearing and determination of his suit challenging the position of the party on the issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022 has the PDP, National Chairman of PDP Dr Iyorchia Atu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to fourth respondents respectively.

Rather than grant the request, the judge ordered that the PDP appear before it and show cause why the court should not accede to the plaintiff’s demand.

But in a swift response the PDP last Friday asked the court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction and also dismiss it for being “statute-barred.”

