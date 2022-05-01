News

PDP challenges application seeking to stop its presidential primary election

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approached the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, to challenge the order of a Federal High Court which asked it to come and show cause why the planned presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 should not be stopped.

The party is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to summon it over an issue that the party described as its internal affairs.

The PDP in a Notice of Preliminary Objection filed on Friday by its counsel,  Mr Mahmud Magaji (SAN), submitted that the subject matter of the case which borders on whether to zone its presidential ticket to any part of the country is not an issue that the court has the mandate to decide.

Justice Donatus Okorowo of Federal High Court, Abuja, had last Thursday, ordered the PDP to appear before it on May 5, to show cause why the request of one of its presidential aspirants to stop the scheduled primary election for the selection of the party’s standard-bearer in the 2023 presidential election should not be granted.

The aspirant, a former Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr Cosmas Ndukwe, had brought an application for an order of injunction restraining the PDP from proceeding with its scheduled primary election pending the hearing and determination of his suit challenging the position of the party on the issue of zoning the party’s presidential ticket.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/508/2022 has the PDP, National Chairman of PDP Dr Iyorchia Atu, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as 1st to fourth respondents respectively.

Rather than grant the request, the judge ordered that the PDP appear before it and show cause why the court should not accede to the plaintiff’s demand.

But in a swift response the PDP last Friday asked the court to strike out the suit for want of jurisdiction and also dismiss it for being “statute-barred.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped […]
News

PDP to INEC: Don’t subvert the will of Edo electorate

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta BENIN

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo State chapter yesterday cautioned officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Ad-hoc staff who are to conduct the September 19 governorship election in the state not to subvert the will of the electorate as such action will lead to obvious consequences.   Members of the party […]
News

Akinsola heads PDP Lagos Caretaker Committee

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has constituted a nine-member committee to manage the affairs of its Lagos State chapter. The committee, which will run the affairs of the party for a period of 90 days, has Julius Akinsola as Chairman while Ade Adeniyi will serve as Secretary. A statement by the National Organising Secretary, Col. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica