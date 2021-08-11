News

PDP chides Niger gov over abducted 136 pupils, commissioner

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State yesterday asked Governor Sani Bello to take immediate action on the 136 abducted pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamic School and his Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Idris, still in captivity.

 

In a statement by its Chairman, Tanko Beji, the PDP told Bello to ensure that the pupils kidnapped from their school in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area on May 30, and Idris, who was abducted from his home on Sunday, regain freedom immediately.

 

Beji said: “How does the governor sleep well, eat well, smile and junkets using state resources knowing that the people he swore to protect are in the hands of daredevil terrorists?

 

“The PDP is roundly disgusted and alarmed that over 70 days after the pupils were kidnapped, no word or even a mere body movement to show seriousness by the governor.

“With the recent kidnap of his own commissioner in Tafa Local Government Area, we will come to a conclusion that Niger State is adrift, rudderless and just an inch to failure.

 

“Governor Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have no business being in any leadership position considering the inept, clueless and classless leadership they have rendered over the past six years.”

 

The opposition party, who sympathized with the families of the abductees, described the state government’s attitude as “unfortunate and very sad.”

 

The chairman added: “We make haste to remind the governor that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of life and property.”

