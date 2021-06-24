PDP chides Nwaohoshi, says he is an ingrate

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as an ingrate, who rode to power on the platform of the party, but started hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwaoboshi had tonguelashed the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over the weekend at his hometown in Ibusa, over his comments on power rotation in the state, saying that the achievements of former Governor James Ibori and his successor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan surpassed the feat he recorded. The Senator added that he was disappointed that Okowa, who benefitted from power rotation clannishly declared war against the arrangement. But, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, yesterday carpeted the Publicity Secretary of the APC Caretaker in the state, Sylvester Imonina for “sponsoring a lazy criticism and a misleading mishmash of unfounded facts.”
Forget new constitution, implement 2014 Confab, Ezeife, Ohanaeze tell FG
The apex pan Igbo o rg ani s a t i on, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and the former governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, have called for the implementation of the report of 2014 Constitutional Conference under the regime of President Goodluck Jonathan. The duo contended that it would be unnecessary for the country to […]
Akeredolu meets Buhari in Aso Rock over Ondo security situation
Four days days after the meeting of governors under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) over the criminal activities of some herders within the Southwest region, the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday met with President […]
Business leaders, security stakeholders unite to tackle rising insecurity
Worried by the rising spate of insecurity in the country, business leaders and security stakeholders have joined forces to mount a workshop to address its crippling effect on the business environment. The high level security workshop, themed: ‘Security Dynamics of the Business Environment for Sustainable Development,’ holds on Tuesday (February 23) at the Covenant […]
