PDP chides Nwaohoshi, says he is an ingrate

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday described the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, as an ingrate, who rode to power on the platform of the party, but started hobnobbing with the All Progressives Congress (APC). Nwaoboshi had tonguelashed the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa over the weekend at his hometown in Ibusa, over his comments on power rotation in the state, saying that the achievements of former Governor James Ibori and his successor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan surpassed the feat he recorded. The Senator added that he was disappointed that Okowa, who benefitted from power rotation clannishly declared war against the arrangement. But, the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, yesterday carpeted the Publicity Secretary of the APC Caretaker in the state, Sylvester Imonina for “sponsoring a lazy criticism and a misleading mishmash of unfounded facts.”

