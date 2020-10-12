News

PDP chief faults attack on Fayose at guber rally

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju ADO-EKITI Comment(0)

A sudden attack on former Governor Ayodele Fayose by some hoodlums who removed his cap last Wednesday at the PDP governorship campaign rally held in Ondo has incurred the ire of his supporters.

 

This is coming as a PDP Chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Dr. Gboyega Ayenimo warned the brain behind the assault against what he said would consume them politically.

 

Fayose while reacting to the attack in a statement by his spokesman, Lere Olayinka, had accused Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde and a PDP leader in Lagos, Bode George of being masterminds of the attack.

 

Fayose added that his recent criticism of the duo of Makinde and George over their alleged over-bearing handling of party affairs and inactivity in the South West must have made them sponsored such evil attack on him.

 

However, Ayenimo in a press statement yesterday in Ado-Ekiti went down memory lane to remind the world and Yoruba nation in particular that the same cap removal attack was once meted out on one of Yoruba foremost leaders, late Chief Bola Ige, before he was later assassinated.

 

Ayenimo warned that such awful development would spell political doom for sponsors and bring shame to the image of PDP in general.

 

Ayenimo said: “The sudden attack on one of the foremost leaders of our great party, PDP while he was making his way to the podium at the campaign rally for the forthcoming governorship poll in Ondo State on Wednesday is highly condemnable and signals very dangerous development in our polity.

 

“While one is most pleased with the fact that the despicable act had drew public ire as exemplified by the outcry by the teeming crowd who witnessed it, it is worrisome that the security agencies are yet to fish out those misguided miscreants who were sponsored to attempt to ridicule Chief Fayose.

