PDP chief withdraws suit challenging Mimiko’s leadership status

A leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State Bode Obanla has withdrawn his suit challenging the leadership status of ex-governor Olusegun Mimiko in the party. Obanla said he decided to withdraw the suit following the intervention by the party’s Elders Committee and State Working Committee (SWC).

He had approached the state High Court to bar Mimiko from assuming the leadershipof thepartyonthe groundthathedefectedtoLabour Party (LP) and won the governorship poll when his leadership was needed. Accordingtohim, Mimiko cannot assume leadership status of Ondo PDP in spite of the fact that he is the only former governor in the party.

But the leaders of the party led by Dr. Omotayo Dairo appealed to Obanla to withdraw the suit. The litigant told reporters yesterday: “For some time now, elders and leaders of the party have been talking to me about the case, but I explained to them that it is a constitutional matter. So, the leaders led by Dr. Tayo Dairo, in their wisdom, sat with me, we discussed it for hours, begging me to begin the process of withdrawal of the case in court in the interest of the party.

 

