PDP chieftain, Buruji Kashamu, dies of COVID-19

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta Comment(0)

…as former PDP National Auditor, Alhaji Adeyanju buried

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ogun State in 2019, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead. Kashamu, who represented Ogun East Senatorial District between 2015 and 2019, reportedly died on Saturday evening after battling with complications arising from coronavirus.

 

It was learnt that the late politician and businessman died at the First Cardiology Consultants Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos. Kashamu, who hailed from Ijebu-Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, was 62 years old. Spokesman of the deceased, Austin Oniyokor, could not be reached for comments yesterday on the incident as his mobile lines rang unanswered.

 

However, a former Senator and friend, Ben Murray Bruce, confirmed the death of Kashamu on his twitter handle.

 

He said, “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos.

 

May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.” In the same vein, the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in Ogun State, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi, who is an associate of the late Kashamu, confirmed the death in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

 

Sunday Telegraph learnt that the late politician may be buried on Sunday in accordance with Islamic rites. Meanwhile, a former governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has expressed shock at the news of the death of Kashamu.

 

In a statement he personally signed, Daniel prayed for the repose of the soul of the former lawmaker. And in a related development, a former National Auditor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Fatai Adewole Adeyanju, is dead.

 

Adeyanju, a chartered accountant and one-time governorship aspirant in the PDP, died in the early hours of Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi- Aba, Abeokuta.

 

The late politician, who hailed from Ipokia Local Government Area of Ogun State, would have clocked 60 years on December 10. His remains were buried on Saturday afternoon in accordance with Islamic rites.

