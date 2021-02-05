PDP chieftain commiserates with Okowa over father’s death

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Hon. Kelly Otuedon, has described the death of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s father, Pa Okorie Arthur Okowa, as a big loss to Delta State and the country at large.

According to him, the late elder statesman was a source of inspiration to his son and the PDP family in the state. Otuedon, a member of Warri/Uvwie and Environs Development Agency, who disclosed this yesterday while chatting with newsmen in Warri, said Pa. Okowa’s demise would further strengthen the unity of the party in the state.

“No doubt Pa. Okowa was a man of honour, dignity and a highly respected elder statesman well respected across the country,” he stressed, even as the party chieftain urged the governor not to be distracted by the demise of his lovely father. Otuedon further enjoined the PDP family to rally round the governor during the burial of his father in order to give the late Pa. Okowa a befitting burial.

